Oakland Park man accused of possessing child pornography

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - An Oakland Park man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he was found in possession of child pornography.

John Rafferty, 74, faces charges of possessing and compiling child pornography.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman with the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found a number of graphic videos and photographs of young girls in Rafferty's home in the 200 block of Northeast 49th Street. Detectives said they started the investigation after receiving an anonymous tip about Rafferty in January.

Detectives said Rafferty is a former employee of Broward County Public Schools, but he retired decades ago.

Rafferty is currently being held at the North Broward Bureau jail in Pompano Beach.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Erica Rockey at 954-888-1570 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

