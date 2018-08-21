Owner of jiu-jitsu center accused of 'lewd and lascivious misconduct' involving minors

DAVIE, Fla. - The owner of a jiu-jitsu center in Davie was arrested Tuesday on lewd and lascivious misconduct charges involving several children, police said.

Davie police Maj. Dale Engle said the suspect, Joao Da Silva, 34, is the owner and an instructor at Raiva Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, located at 8234 W. State Road 84.

Engle said incidents involving two of the victims are being investigated by Davie police detectives, while the incident involving a third victim is being investigated by the Hollywood Police Department.

No other details were immediately released.

