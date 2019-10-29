Suspect released from jail, victim out of hospital after Pembroke Pines attack

Pablo Batten leaves jail without answering any of Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa's questions.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A suspected drunken driver who was attacked by another driver's father after getting into a crash in Pembroke Pines has been released from a hospital.

Raul Umana, 65, was released from Memorial Regional Hospital on Monday after suffering a "major head injury," hospital spokeswoman Kerting Baldwin said.

Pembroke Pines police said Pablo Batten, 46, arrived at Sunday evening's crash scene and grabbed Umana by the neck, slamming him to the pavement.

Police later determined that the other driver involved in the crash was Batten's 18-year-old son.

According to an arrest report, an officer was conducting an investigation to determine if Umana was impaired when Batten attacked him.

Police say Raul Umana, who was previously arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2013, was attacked by Pablo Batten at the crash scene.

Batten was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and resisting an officer without violence. He left jail Monday night without answering any questions from Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa.

Broward County court records show Umana was previously arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2013.

