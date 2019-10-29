Pedestrians struck by car in Lauderdale Lakes gas station parking lot

A Honda Civic with damage to the windshield is stopped in the parking lot of a Shell gas station in Lauderdale Lakes.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Two pedestrians were struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a gas station in Lauderdale Lakes.

The man and woman were standing or walking in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at West Oakland Park Boulevard and State Road 7 when they were struck just after 1 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

A woman believed to be in her 40s suffered a head injury and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition. A man believed to be in his 20s was taken to Florida Medical Center as a precaution.

The driver remained at the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed a black Honda Civic with damage to the front of the windshield.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

