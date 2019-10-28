Pembroke Pines man accused of attacking driver who got into crash with son

Pablo Batten is accused of attacking a 65-year-old driver who got into a crash with Batten's 18-year-old son.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines man is accused of attacking a driver who got into a crash with his son.

Pablo Batten, 46, was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and resisting an officer without violence.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner said Batten showed up shortly after the Sunday evening crash at Taft Street and Palm Avenue and grabbed one of the drivers by the neck, slamming him to the pavement.

Feiner said the victim, Raul Umana, 65, of Hollywood, suffered a "major head injury" and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police later determined that Batten and the other driver involved are father and son. Feiner said Batten had spoken to his 18-year-old son, Ray Batten, after the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other information about the incident was immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.