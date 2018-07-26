Pembroke Pines man accused of beating, torturing 12-week-old puppy

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of brutally beating his 12-week-old puppy.

Daniel Miguel Smith faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

On Thursday, Smith brought the mixed-breed dog, Dexter, to LeadER Animal Specialty Hospital, telling the staff that the dog had fallen in the shower, police said. However, veterinarian Marcos Unis alerted authorities after examining Dexter.

Unis told police that the Dexter had injuries to his head consistent with blunt force trauma. Dexter suffered multiple skull fractures and had cuts on the back of his head, Unis said.

The hospital stabilized Dexter with medication, but the dog remained in critical condition for several days. Police said Dexter is expected to recover, but the dog still requires medical care.

After consulting with the veterinarians, police issued a warrant for Smith's arrest and he was taken into custody Wednesday. Police said Smith voluntarily surrendered his ownership rights to Dexter.

Smith is currently being held at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone interested in contributing to Dexter's medical expenses is asked to send a text message to LeadER Animal Specialty Hospital at 954-348-7849.

