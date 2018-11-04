Piano-playing police officer comforts family in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines family dealing with a medical issue was comforted by some soothing sounds thanks to a piano-playing police officer.

While firefighters attended to an older man who had fallen in his home in the Spring Valley community last month, Pembroke Pines police Officer Hernandez noticed a piano and played a few songs to cheer up the man's distraught daughter.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department shared a video shot by a Pembroke Pines firefighter on its social media account on Sunday.

In the video, Hernandez played "Don't Stop Believin.'" by Journey. A firefighter even provided some backup vocals.

Firefighters got the father safety into bed and the family is doing well, Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he has been playing since was around 6 years old, and this isn't the first time he's played piano on the job.

"I have done a few times. It usually cheers people up," Hernandez said.

The short video was well-received on the department's Facebook page.

"Just another reason why we have the best first responders," Facebook user Gail-Ron Rolison said. "They have passion for the community as well as great skills at their jobs."

