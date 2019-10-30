Police searching for missing Pembroke Pines teen

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in the Pembroke Pines area.

Malakhi McGregor was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a denim jacket when he was seen in the area of Taft Street and Hiatus Road.

McGregor has been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome and left a concerning note with a friend prior to leaving school at Charles W. Flanagan High School.

McGregor was last seen leaving school at 2:45 p.m. this afternoon.

Anyone with information on McGregor's whereabouts is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.