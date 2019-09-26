Police seek 2 men involved in grand theft at Metro PCS store

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for two men who they said stole $790 worth of merchandise from a Metro PCS store.

Surveillance images were released Thursday of the men involved in the June 9 incident.

According to authorities, the men entered the store just before 11:45 a.m. and one of the thieves, who identified himself as "Kevin Santane," distracted an employee by purchasing a cellphone, while his accomplice grabbed numerous items.

Police said the stolen items included two pairs of wireless earphones valued at $140 each, two wireless Bluetooth headphones valued at $80 and $100, three cellphone cases valued at $30 each and six memory cards valued at $40 each.

Police said the thieves then fled the scene in a 2019 dark gray Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Detective J. Sammarco at 954-431-2225 or email the detective at jrsammarco@ppines.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.