Scott Israel files paperwork to run again for Broward County sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Scott Israel filed paperwork Monday morning to run again for Broward County sheriff.

The decision comes after the sheriff was suspended following his agency's handling of last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that claimed the lives of 17 people.

Israel was also criticized for the agency's response to the 2017 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead and six others injured.

Israel was joined by his wife and campaign manager Monday as he turned in his paperwork as he waits for the Florida Senate to weigh in on his suspension.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in January just after his inauguration.

Israel recently testified before the Florida Senate in Tallahassee during an appeals hearing, claiming that his suspension was purely political.

DeSantis, meanwhile, accused Israel of incompetence and negligence for everything that went wrong during the BSO's response to both mass shootings.

Israel had said the outcome of the Senate hearing would have no bearing on whether he decided to run again.

"I'm out and about. I haven't stopped campaigning, even post-suspension, and I know that the Broward County residents, the Broward County voter, is fully aware that we had a governor make a promise -- a campaign promise -- to suspend the sheriff," Israel told Local 10 News.

Closing arguments from Israel's side and the governor's side are expected to be given to the hearing's special master on Aug. 19, who will then make a recommendation to the Senate.

Former Coral Springs police Officer Gregory Tony was named as Israel's replacement following his suspension. Tony also has said he plans to run for sheriff when the current term is up in 2020.

