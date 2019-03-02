Pompano Beach man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he shot and killed his estranged ex-wife in her home Friday afternoon.

Jon Vincent Eberle, 44, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

According to Detective Kevin Nitsch, 44-year-old Tammy Ramos-Eberle was shot dead about 12:55 p.m. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel found her body inside a three-bedroom home in the 25000 block of Southeast 13th Street, near St. Coleman School.

Neighbors said the couple's sons ran to a neighbors' house to say their parents were fighting and they needed help. When they returned home, they found their father had shot their mother.

Jon Eberle, 44, is being held without bond at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward County court records show Ramos-Eberle and Eberle have had marital problems for years. There was a domestic violence incident Oct. 26, 2009 and she filed for divorce June 9, 2017.

According to Sgt. Bryan Tutler, deputies detained Eberle shortly after the shooting. Eberle, who was driving nearby, said he was suffering from chest pains, Tutler said. Paramedics took him to a local hospital as a precaution.

Eberle is currently being held without bond at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.