Who is new Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Gregory Tony was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as Broward County sheriff after Scott Israel was suspended Friday.

Tony, 40, of Boca Raton, spent almost a dozen years with the Coral Springs Police Department, rising to the rank of sergeant before resigning in 2016.

The registered Democrat serves as president of Blue Spear Solutions, which specializes in active-shooter training, according to its website. His wife, Holly, a registered nurse for Broward Health North, serves as vice president.

Prior to working for the Coral Springs Police Department, Tony was employed by the Florida Department of Corrections and Florida Highway Patrol.

A native of Philadelphia, Tony came to the Sunshine State to attend Florida State University, where he played football under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. He played in five games for the Seminoles during the 2000-01 seasons.

Tony received his undergraduate degree in criminology from FSU and earned a master's degree in criminal justice from Nova Southeastern University.

He becomes the first black sheriff in Broward County history.

