Woman killed in crash that shut down southbound I-95 in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A woman was killed in a crash that forced the closure of all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 early Friday in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near the Atlantic Boulevard exit.

Two yellow tarps could be seen in the middle of I-95 as Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the crash.

A car believed to have been involved in the crash was stopped on the side of the highway.

Drivers were detoured onto Atlantic Boulevard during the closure, which lasted several hours. Local 10 News traffic reporter Samantha Bryant advised drivers to take U.S. Highway 1 or Florida's Turnpike as an alternate route.



