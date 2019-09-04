2 dead after car crashes into retention pond in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Two people are dead after a car crashed into a retention pond along the Sawgrass Expressway and the northbound Florida's Turnpike ramp.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue received a call about a car submerged in water.

Rescuers first attempted to rescue the three people inside the silver Honda, but divers were needed to remove the victims from the submerged vehicle.

Divers from Coral Springs-Parkland and Margate-Coconut Creek fire departments assisted what BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane described as an "aggressive search."

"It appeared that once the vehicle exited onto the ramp to go (south on the) turnpike, the driver lost control and ended up going into the large body of water," Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Vernon Slater said.

One of the people inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two victims were taken to Broward Health North. The FHP later confirmed to Local 10 News that two people were dead.

The survivor of the crash, who was a minor, was listed in stable condition at Broward Health North.

