911 calls released from deadly Coconut Creek shooting

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Authorities released the 911 calls made moments before a deadly shooting in Coconut Creek.

Police say Jason Roseman, 44, confessed to killing his girlfriend, Jan Kirkland, and her adult daughter, Hannah Bonta, and attempted to kill Bonta's boyfriend, Craig Newman.

He also injured a responding officer, Andrew Renna, and killed the victims' dog, police say.

Kirkland and Bonta were pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family say Kirkland and Roseman were in a romantic relationship, but many said they were concerned after seeing him be violent before. They say Roseman was very possessive and jealous.

Last month Local 10 spoke with Roseman's ex-wife, Lisa Walsh, who said he tried to kill her while the two were still married.

