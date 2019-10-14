Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in car engine in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Firefighters rescued a kitten that was stuck in the engine of a car in Coconut Creek.

The Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department received a call Sunday night about a sound coming from a car parked in the Wynmoor community.

When firefighters arrived, they found a kitten wedged in the engine compartment.

It took some time, but firefighters were able to work their way down to where the kitten had gotten stuck and safely pulled the cat out.

The kitten was apparently grateful, repeatedly meowing after being pulled from the bowels of the car.

