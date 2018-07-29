Man killed after falling out of truck in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A man riding in the back of a pickup truck was killed after falling out of the vehicle in Coconut Creek, police said.

The victim was apparently trying to secure a mattress in place as the truck was traveling east on Copans Road.

Somehow, the mattress and the victim both ended up on the road in what appears to be a freak accident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't yet been released.

"There's a possibility that the victim might have been struck (by another vehicle) as well," Coconut Creek police Officer Scotty Leamon said.

All vehicles involved remained at the scene after the accident, Leamon said.

Eastbound lanes of Copans Road remained closed Saturday night between the 3600 and 4000 block during the police investigation.

