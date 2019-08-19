1 dead in rollover crash on Sawgrass Expressway

One person has died after this rollover crash in the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - One person is dead after a rollover crash on the Sawgrass Expressway.

The fatal crash occurred Monday morning in the southbound lanes near Atlantic Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed an SUV on its roof in the middle of the southbound lanes. A car that was badly damaged could also be seen in the grass.

Debris could be seen strewn about the highway. Two express buses were also stopped on the shoulder.

All southbound lanes were closed between Atlantic and Commercial boulevards during the crash investigation.



