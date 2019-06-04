3 arrested in group attack, robbery of Coral Springs High School student

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Three teenagers have been arrested following the attack and robbery of a student last week as he was walking home from Coral Springs High School, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to Coral Springs police, the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. Wednesday as the victim was walking in the 7200 block of West Sample Road.

Cellphone video shows a large group, apparently teenagers, attacking the victim.

Police said the attackers removed the victim’s property as they were kicking, punching and choking him.

The victim sustained several injuries as a result of the attack.

Police did not release the ages or identities of the three suspects who have been arrested, but said they need the public's help in identifying the remaining people in the video.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

