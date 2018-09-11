9/11 mobile exhibit opens in Coral Springs on 17th anniversary of terror attacks

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit opened Tuesday in Coral Springs on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

"It's important that the children being raised today know the sacrifices that our first responders made that day," retired New York Fire Department Battalion Chief John Carroll said.

Carroll travels with the mobile 9/11 exhibit all over the nation.

He said while it is important to remember what happened that day, it is equally important remember what happened after.

"One of the most important things that happened after 9/11 was people all over this country picked us up off our feet," Carroll said.

Since 2013, the exhibit by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is housed in a 1,000-square-foot trailer, has been a tribute and educational tool that travels across the country.

"A lot of our military, they purposefully went to serve our country because of 9/11. So they made a supreme sacrifice," Carroll said.

Among the first visitors Tuesday were students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who survived the Feb. 14 shooting at their school in Parkland.

"I did tell them there is going to be a long, hard road, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel," Carroll said. "As long as they stick together and have solidarity with each other, they will get through it and their lives will become better."

MSD students created a memorial at their school Tuesday in honor of those who were killed in the terror attacks.

The exhibit is open to the public from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Because of the high interest in the event, attendees are required to pre-select their free tickets at www.csneverforget.eventbrite.com.

