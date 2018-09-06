Additional police called to Coral Springs Middle School due to social media threat

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Additional police were called Thursday morning to Coral Springs Middle School due to a social media threat that was later confirmed to be targeted toward a different school in Citrus County, authorities said.

"Based on a tip from a concerned parent last night, we were made aware of a potential threat on social media," the Coral Springs Police Department posted on Twitter. "We have since confirmed that the threat did not pertain to our city or schools. Citrus County Sheriff's Department made an arrest a short time ago."

Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Cathy Brennan said extra police officers are at the school on Wiles Road as a precaution, but the school is not on lockdown and the day is proceeding as normal.

A screenshot of the threat shows someone with their face covered holding what appears to be a shotgun.

"CSMS be careful," the post warned.

Multiple people responded to the posting, writing, "Dude, what the hell," and, "Y'all trippin. School just started."

Coral Springs Middle School's principal informed parents of the threat via email, stating that the school was working closely with Coral Springs police and more officers would be on campus Thursday as a precaution.

"Please know, we will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and community at all times," the email read.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office officials said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and confessed to making threats against Citrus Springs Middle School.

Authorities said detectives have recovered all firearms that the teen was holding in his social media post.

"At this time we do not feel there is any threat to any of our students, teachers and staff at any of our schools," the Citrus County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitted. "As we have stated before, school resource deputies are staged at every public school in the county each and every day. This investigation is ongoing."

Authorities said the suspect is a student at Lecanto High School.

