Almost 36 years later, suspect in 1983 rape arrested

Timothy Norris, pictured here after his 2017 arrest, has been linked to the 1983 rape of a Coral Springs woman.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Almost 36 years to the day after a man broke into a Coral Springs woman's home and raped her, police said they've found the person responsible.

Coral Springs police said DNA evidence links Timothy Norris to the 1983 rape.

Norris, 60, is currently serving a federal prison sentence in West Virginia for armed bank robbery.

Officer Tyler Reik said the woman was asleep in her bedroom on Aug. 22, 1983, when an armed stranger entered through a back door and raped her.

Reik said evidence recovered from the crime scene was originally sent to the Broward Sheriff's Office for analysis, but the technology available at the time didn't lead to a suspect.

In March, however, detectives sent a sample of the victim's clothing to the BSO crime lab, this time with a different result -- it contained DNA belonging to Harris, Reik said.

An arrest warrant for Harris was obtained. Reik said he'll be extradited back to Florida.

