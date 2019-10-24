Arrests, confession made in murder of Coral Springs firefighter

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said Thursday that arrests have been made in connection with the killing of a Coral Springs firefighter.

Funeral services for firefighter Christopher Randazzo were just getting underway in Coral Springs when Tony made the announcement to those in attendance that four suspects had been identified, two were in custody and one had confessed to the killing.

"I'm here to tell you that we have identified all four suspects; two are in custody," Tony said before the crowd erupted into applause. "And we have a confession."

The 39-year-old's body was found Saturday in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and his death was ruled a homicide earlier this week.

Randazzo was a firefighter and paramedic with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department. He was last seen leaving the Aruba Beach Cafe and nearby Village Grille.

Authorities had said the killing took place between 1 and 6 a.m. at 4520 El Mar Drive. The circumstances that led to the killing are still under investigation.

"It's such a relief for us that we're able to lay him to rest knowing that people will be brought to justice," Coral Springs spokeswoman Lynne Martzall said.

