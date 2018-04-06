Broward high school student arrested after making online threats

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A Broward County student was arrested after making online threats about shooting up his high school.

Tyler Ahrens, 17, was taken into custody after writing "...I want to be a professional school shooter... (no sarcasm, Broward County, Florida) J.P. Taravella HS is my target, tomorrow."

Ahrens added, "I'M LEGIT NOT JOKING AROUND! SPREAD MY MESSAGE!!!"

However, Ahrens edited his original comment, which was "For who ever (sic) is reading this, I will be shooting up my high school in broward county Fl. Tomorrow afternoon at 12:00 when school starts. Round 2. J.P. Taravella HS! (I am legit, make my presence known)."

A California resident saw the comment on YouTube and alerted the Coral Springs Police Department who investigated and arrested Ahrens.

According to the arrest report, when police contacted Ahrens at his home, he claimed that he was only joking and would not carry out his threat.

Firearms belonging to Ahrens' father were found inside the home in secured locations.

Ahrens, whose YouTube username is "Sharp Shooter," is a student at Taravella and was charged with making the threats, which is a second degree felony.

Taravella is just over five miles away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed by a school shooter on Feb. 14.

