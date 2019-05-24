Broward prosecutors charge Coral Springs officer with battery

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Broward County prosecutors charged a detective with battery, the Coral Springs Police Department reported Thursday. The charge comes amid an internal affairs investigation involving the violent arrest of a man with schizophrenia.

Detective Sandy Gomez is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the case, said Coral Springs Officer Chris Swinson, a spokesman for the department.

Prosecutors have video showing Gomez kicking 29-year-old Gabriel Narcisse-Beckford in the head while he was in handcuffs.

"I wasn't happy with what I saw," Coral Springs Police Chief Clyde Parry said after watching the video.

According to police officers, Narcisse-Beckford was not injured when during the Dec. 4, 2018 arrest on West Sample Road near Riverside Drive. Relatives said he suffers from schizophrenia.

"A kick to the head could actually kill him," DJenny Narcisse said.

A witness said one of the officers deployed a Taser gun during Narcisse-Beckford's arrest over alleged shoplifting at the 7-24 Sun Mart at 7811 West Sample Road. He also faced charges of resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Officers Michael Snyder and David Anderson were on administrative duty. Officer Anabely Escarpita was on administrative leave.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.