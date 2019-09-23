Car crashes into Budget rental car business in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A car crashed into a Budget rental car business Monday afternoon in Coral Springs.

Sky 10 was above the store at 2475 N. University Drive just before 3:30 p.m. as shattered glass from the storefront remained on the hood of the dark-colored Mercedes-Benz.

Officers blocked off the area with police tape.

A witness told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that the driver was having some kind of issue with her purse inside the car when she drove the car into the front of the rental car business.

Mike Moser, a spokesman for the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, said no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the Mercedes was towed away from the scene.

It's unclear whether the driver will be cited.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.