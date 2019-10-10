Car erupts in flames after driving into Broward strip mall

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A car burst into flames after driving into a Coral Springs strip mall Thursday.

Video from the scene shows fire coming from the front of the small sedan as it sat in front of a store at the Pine Ridge Square Mall at Wiles Road and University Drive.

Police are seen guiding shoppers away from the fire and mall.

No word on what caused the driver to crash or if any injuries have been reported. A witness claims an ambulance responded to the fire, but was not treating anyone at the scene.

