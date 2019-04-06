Classmate says knife-wielding attacker is straight-A student

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Two teenagers fighting over a girlfriend in the parking lot of Coral Springs High School didn't make it home Friday. One ended up in jail and the other in a hospital.

Coral Springs police said the 16-year-old boy pulled a knife and stabbed the 17-year-old boy after students were dismissed about 3 p.m.

Those who know the attacker said he is a disciplined student who is not involved with gangs or anything of the sort.

"He's a really smart kid -- straight-As," a student said.

Police arrested the student on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Paramedics took the other student to the hospital.

Parents of Coral Springs High School students received a message from Vivian C. Suarez, the school's principal, saying the students will be facing "appropriate disciplinary measures."

