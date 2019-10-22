Coral Springs firefighter honored as body leaves medical examiner's office

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters throughout South Florida gathered Tuesday to honor a colleague who was killed after leaving a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea café.

The body of Christopher Randazzo was escorted from the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office to a funeral home in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said the 39-year-old Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department firefighter and paramedic was killed sometime between 1 and 6 a.m. Saturday. He had last been seen leaving the Aruba Beach Café.

Fellow firefighters lined the streets as Randazzo's body was placed into the back of an ambulance -- a U.S. flag draping the coffin -- and driven to the funeral home.

Detectives haven't said how Randazzo died, but his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call detectives at 954-321-4210 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

