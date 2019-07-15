Coral Springs police detective sentenced to probation for kicking handcuffed suspect in head

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs police Detective Sandy Gomez pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor battery charge and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, Broward County State Attorney Michael J. Satz confirmed in a news release.

According to the state attorney, there was no plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense.

Gomez has also been ordered to complete a 13-week anger management course and pay $645 in court costs.

Prosecutors said they obtained video that shows Gomez, 29, kicking Gabriel Narcisse-Beckford in the head Dec. 4, 2018, while he was in handcuffs.

"I wasn't happy with what I saw," Coral Springs Police Chief Clyde Parry said last year after watching the video.

According to police officers, Narcisse-Beckford, 29, was not injured during the arrest on West Sample Road near Riverside Drive. Relatives said he suffers from schizophrenia.

"A kick to the head could actually kill him," DJenny Narcisse said.

A witness said one of the officers deployed a Taser gun during Narcisse-Beckford's arrest over allegations of shoplifting at the 7-24 Sun Mart at 7811 West Sample Road. He also faced charges of resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Gomez was placed on administrative leave without pay after he was charged. Officers Michael Snyder and David Anderson were placed on administrative duty, and Officer Anabely Escarpita was placed on administrative leave.

Gomez's current status with the department is unclear.

