CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

According to police, Josseline Jackson, 61, was last seen Tuesday afternoon near 11000 W. Sample Road wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Authorities said Jackson lives in an apartment on Royal Palm Boulevard.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Coral Springs Police Department at 954-344-1800.

