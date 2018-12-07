Father says handcuffed man in 'police kicking' video has schizophrenia

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - After visiting his son in Broward County jail, DJenny Narcisse said it sickened him to his stomach to know a Coral Springs police officer kicked his son while in handcuffs. He said his son, who is mentally ill, often refuses to take his medication.

Two witnesses recorded the recent arrest of his 28-year-old son, Gabriel Narcisse Beckford, who was accused of shoplifting in Davie. Both videos show Narcisse Beckford was sitting down on the curb with two officers when two other officers approached.

One of the videos appears to show one of the officers kicking him twice. The other video shows Narcisse Beckford falling back. The Coral Springs Police Department suspended the four officers involved in the arrest pending an investigation.

"A kick to the head could actually kill him," the distraught father said Thursday.

Narcisse also said his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a serious mental illness that interferes with a person’s ability to think clearly, manage emotions and make decisions. He didn't realize he had left the house, was arrested and there were witnesses questioning the officer's actions.

"This particular episode, I left him in the living room," the father said. "When I woke up the following day, I asked his younger brother, 'Where is your brother?' He says he doesn't know."

According to the police report of the Tuesday night arrest, an officer deployed a Taser gun and during a scuffle Narcisse Beckford was reaching for one of the officer's firearms.

The two witnesses, who did not want to be identified over fear of reprisal, said they saw an officer kick Narcisse Beckford. One said he heard the officer's colleague asking him to stop.

"I felt really horrible," one of the witnesses said.

Chief Clyde Perry said Wednesday night that he contacted the State Attorney's Office after watching one of the videos of the arrest.

"I wasn't happy with what I saw," Perry said.

Prosecutors charged Narcisse Beckford with petit theft, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and battery on a police officer.

