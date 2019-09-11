Feds raid cosmetic surgery office in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A cosmetic surgery office in Coral Springs was raided Wednesday morning, apparently stemming from a year-long investigation.

Federal agents said the doctor at the medical office was using illegal products from overseas.

"This medical professional has been purchasing and utilizing chemical components also sold as Botox from China, and they've been using and injecting them here to our citizens and our customers and their patients," U.S. Postal Inspector Ivan Ramirez said.

The office building houses Beautiful Vision Oculoplastic Surgery and Eyecare Specialists, and according to the company's website, it's run by Dr. Francesann Ford.

The website states that Ford is an ophthalmologist and physician. But in addition to eye exams, the website shows she offers services ranging from facial plastic surgery to those allegedly illegal Botox injections.

"A little more homework kind of revealed that these items were not regulated. They're not sanctioned by the FDA," Ramirez said.

By midday, the office and exam rooms were dark as the practice shut down after agents left the area.

Inside the empty waiting room, you could see pamphlets on the counter and posters on the walls advertising cosmetic procedures.

Even though the doctor's car was still sitting out back, no one answered when Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol knocked on the office door.

Authorities said the doctor, who has not been criminally charged at this time, was cooperative during the raid. They said the sort of punishment she possibly faces ranges anywhere from fines to having her license revoked to spending time in federal prison.

Anyone who was a patient at the medical office is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The investigation, which involves numerous local, state and federal agencies, remains ongoing.

