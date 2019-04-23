Firefighters battle brush fire at nature preserve in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Firefighters battled a brush fire Tuesday afternoon at the Sandy Ridge Sanctuary in Coral Springs, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Coral Springs Police Department said the fire started around 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 40th Street and Northwest 88th Avenue.

Police have closed a portion of Northwest 40th Street as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department urged drivers to avoid the area. The Florida Florida Service is assisting the fire department, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

