Florida woman charged after hitting bicyclist with car, continuing on to work

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A Boca Raton woman was scheduled Friday to appear in a Broward County courtroom after she was accused of hitting a bicyclist with her car and not stopping.

According to police, 31-year-old Monique Hemmings was driving to work shortly before 6 a.m. on May 27 in Coral Springs.

While going southbound on State Road 7, police said Hemmings admitted to striking a man riding a bicycle.

It happened on the 4900 block of North State Road 7, which is in Coral Springs.

Police said the victim was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at North Broward Hospital and was in a coma for four days. He was treated for a brain bleed, several contusions and injuries to his arms, legs, neck and back, police said.

Hemmings told authorities that instead of stopping, she decided to continue on to work and instead called her husband and asked him to go to the scene of the crash, per an arrest report.

Authorities said Hemmings told them she made no attempt to call authorities after hitting the bicyclist.

Police charged her with leaving the scene of a crash with a serious injury and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

