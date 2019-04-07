Judge orders psychological exam for teen accused in stabbing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County judge Sunday ordered a Margate teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to be securely detained and undergo a full psychological assessment.

A defense attorney for Jayden Hutchinson -- a 16-year-old junior at Coral Springs High School -- argued that the boy should be placed under house arrest, but Judge Ginger Lerner-Wren disagreed. The attorney said the teenager is an excellent student, an athlete and active in the community.

According to Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew, Hutchinson stabbed a 17-year-old classmate in the buttocks Friday during a fight over a girl in the school's parking lot just after 3 p.m.

According to the incident report, Hutchinson showed the victim text messages that victim's ex-girlfriend sent to Hutchinson, sparking the fight.

Drew said school employees intervened and broke up the fight.

Police recovered the knife in the parking the lot, the report said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Hutchinson faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Parents of Coral Springs High School students received a message Friday from Vivian C. Suarez, the school's principal, saying both students involved in the fight will be facing "appropriate disciplinary measures."

