Lowe's clerk attacked trying to stop female robber in Coral Springs

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera punching a store clerk as she robbed a Lowe's last week.

Police said the woman removed an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register at the store in the 3600 block of Turtle Creek Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. When the cashier confronted the woman as she tried to leave the store, the woman punched him in the face several times.

Police said she fled in a white, newer model Nissan Versa or Sentra.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Frank Randazzo at 954-346-1262 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-471-TIPS. 

