Man, 18, accused of posting video online of 13-year-old performing oral sex on him

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he had a 13-year-old girl perform oral sex on him and then posted a video of the sexual act on social media, authorities said.

According to a complaint affidavit, the victim and her mother went to the Coral Springs Police Department on July 20 following the incident that allegedly occurred on July 9.

Police said the teen said she invited the suspect, Luca Karoly Limache, to her home in Coral Springs and he brought a friend with him.

Authorities said the teen agreed to perform oral sex on Limache and did so in her bedroom in the presence of her 12-year-old friend.

According to the affidavit, the victim agreed to allow Limache to record her giving him oral sex, but she did not consent to him posting the video to his Instagram page.

Police said Limache also had sex with the teen, but she told him to stop shortly after they started. Limache did not use a condom, authorities said.

He later told her, "If that (expletive) ain't start making trouble, we was finna train you," the complaint affidavit stated.

Limache's friend, who authorities said is an unknown adult male, did not have any sexual interactions with the victim, police said.

Authorities said the video of the victim performing oral sex showed a smiley face covering the victim's face. It was taken down the next day from Limache's Instagram account, the affidavit stated.

Police said the victim and her friend identified Limache in a photo lineup.

The teen's mother told authorities she wished to prosecute.

Limache was arrested Sunday on charges of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a victim between 12 and 16 and directing or promoting the sexual performance of a child.

He appeared in court Monday morning, where his father asked the judge to allow his son out of jail so that he could vote in the midterm election, as this is the first time he is eligible.



