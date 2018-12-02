Man shot, killed outside billiards hall in Coral Springs, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Sunday outside a billiards hall in Coral Springs, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Coral Springs Police Department said a man was asked to leave the Premier Billiards and Sports Club in the 9100 block of Wiles Road around 2 a.m. The victim returned a few minutes later wielding a machete and someone outside the bar shot him, police said.

Police said the gunman was cooperating with investigators.

Paramedics transported the victim, who was not identified, to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said they planned to release more information about the shooting on Monday.

