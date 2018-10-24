Skip Campbell, mayor of Coral Springs, dies at 69

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs Mayor Skip Campbell has died at the age of 69.

Campbell became mayor in 2014, but he had been living in Coral Springs for more than 30 years.

Born in New York, Campbell graduated from the University of Florida's law school in 1973 and co-founded a law firm.

In 1996, Campbell ran for the Florida Senate and won. He spent 10 years representing the 32nd District, which covers Coral Springs, Davie and Weston, in Tallahassee. He won the seat again in 2000.

Campbell also ran as the Democratic nominee for Florida attorney general in 2006 but lost to former U.S. Rep. Bill McCollum.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our mayor, Walter 'Skip' Campbell," City Manager Michael Goodrum said in a statement Wednesday morning. "Skip was truly a dedicated public servant, a man of the people. A pillar of the Coral Springs community, Skip was a champion of quality education and the safety of our children. In the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, he supported and mourned alongside grieving families and demanded action from his former colleagues in the Florida Senate to prevent such tragedy in the future. While his professional accomplishments should be applauded, it is the family that he raised in Coral Springs that Skip treasured most. At this time, our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and children, as they mourn the loss of someone whom they loved so deeply."

City spokeswoman Lynne Martzall said a special election will be held to fill Campbell's seat.

