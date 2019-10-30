Police investigate fatal shooting on Rock Island Road

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs police Officer Chris Swinson said the shooting occurred Tuesday night on Rock Island Road.

Crime scene tape surrounded a home in the 3800 block.

Neighbors unwilling to speak on camera told Local 10 News a man, woman and their daughter lived in the home. None of them recall ever having issues with the residents there in the past.

They said there were about a dozen police cars lining the road after the shooting. By morning, a single police car remained at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

