Police say no threat at J.P. Taravella High School

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police said they have identified the circumstances involving a "suspicious incident" at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs and determined there is "no threat or danger" to the school.

Coral Springs police said Thursday morning on Twitter that the "code red" has been lifted.

A view from Sky 10 showed a large police presence at the school.

Police didn't say what prompted the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

