Police make arrest in fatal shooting of Coral Springs man

Tevaughn Campbell is accused of fatally shooting Hicksbert Grant at a Coral Springs home.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Coral Springs man last month.

Tevaughn Campbell was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting death of Hicksbert Grant.

Coral Springs police said Campbell, 27, of Coconut Creek, shot and killed Grant, 48, at a home on Northwest 72nd Drive.

Campbell was being held without bond at a Broward County jail in Pompano Beach.

Police are expected to provide further details during a Friday afternoon news conference.

