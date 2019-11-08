Police make arrest in fatal shooting of Coral Springs man

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Coral Springs man last month.
Tevaughn Campbell was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting death of Hicksbert Grant.
Coral Springs police said Campbell, 27, of Coconut Creek, shot and killed Grant, 48, at a home on Northwest 72nd Drive.
Campbell was being held without bond at a Broward County jail in Pompano Beach.
Police are expected to provide further details during a Friday afternoon news conference.
