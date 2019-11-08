Coral Springs

Police make arrest in fatal shooting of Coral Springs man

Tevaughn Campbell faces murder charge in shooting death of Hicksbert Grant

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

Tevaughn Campbell is accused of fatally shooting Hicksbert Grant at a Coral Springs home.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Coral Springs man last month.

Tevaughn Campbell was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting death of Hicksbert Grant.

More Coral Springs Headlines

Coral Springs police said Campbell, 27, of Coconut Creek, shot and killed Grant, 48, at a home on Northwest 72nd Drive.

Campbell was being held without bond at a Broward County jail in Pompano Beach.

Police are expected to provide further details during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.