Snake slithers out of Coral Springs man's toilet, bites him

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A 4-foot-long snake slithered out of a toilet and bit a Coral Springs man during the Memorial Day weekend, police said.

Baltazar Jimeno, 52, told Coral Springs police that when he went to use the bathroom and lifted up the toilet seat Sunday morning, the python "rose out of the toilet and bit him in his arm," according to a police report.

Paramedics arrived and treated Jimeno for the snake bite.

Police said the snake wasn't poisonous.

The Coral Springs Humane Unit took possession of the snake.

