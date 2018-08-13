South Florida woman finds razor blade in handle of Walmart cart

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A South Florida woman said she cut herself on a razor blade embedded in the handle of her shopping cart while shopping this weekend at a Walmart store in Coral Springs.

Faith Ferels said the blade wasn't in the cart when she first grabbed it Sunday from the front of the store in the 3800 block of Turtle Creek Drive.

"Razor on my cart at Walmart. Someone must've put it here when I was getting things. Wasn't here when I first got the cart!!! I'm livid," Ferels wrote on Facebook with a picture of the cart.

Ferels said she went to the customer service desk and spoke with two managers. The employees took a photo of the cart and gave her a bandage, Ferels said.

Ferels said the workers could have done more to handle the situation.

"They didn't even ask my name or anything. I had to tell them to take my name and phone number, which they had me write down on receipt tape. That was it. Horrible," Ferels said.

Walmart said it's investigating the incident and are regularly inspecting carts at the Coral Springs store.

"It’s disturbing that someone would purposely try to injure a customer or associate," said Casey Staheli, a spokeswoman for Walmart. "We take this matter seriously."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.