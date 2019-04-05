Student stabbed in leg during fight at Coral Springs High School, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A student was stabbed Friday afternoon during a fight at Coral Springs High School, police confirmed.

According to Coral Springs Fire Rescue, the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Coral Springs police said another student is in custody.

According to Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew, the fight between the two students occurred in the school's parking lot after dismissal.

Drew said in an email that one of the students was stabbed in the leg.

"School administrators and school resource officers responded immediately to bring the situation under control," she said. "The injured student was transported to a local hospital. The school continues to work with law enforcement in its ongoing investigation. In addition, disciplinary consequences will be in accordance with the Code Book of Student Conduct."

Students who spoke to Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa said they weren't surprised by the incident.

"There's been a lot of stuff going on," one student said.

"Like fights?" De La Rosa asked.

"Yeah," the student responded.

The identities and ages of the students involved in the fight were not immediately released.





