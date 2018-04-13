Teen accused of threatening to shoot up Taravella High School to remain in custody

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs appeared in juvenile court Friday, where a judge ordered that he remain in custody until April 24.

Tyler Ahrens' next court hearing is scheduled for the day before, April 23.

Ahrens' father and grandmother attended Friday's hearing, but weren't interested in speaking with Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol.

The judge ordered that the teen undergo a risk assessment. A psychological and violence risk assessment have not yet happened.

The judge also said the FBI will be conducting its own risk assessment as well.

According to Coral Springs police, Ahrens was arrested April 4, a day after making online threats to shoot up his high school.

"...I want to be a professional school shooter... (no sarcasm, Broward County, Florida) J.P. Taravella HS is my target, tomorrow," the post read. "I'M LEGIT NOT JOKING AROUND! SPREAD MY MESSAGE!!!"

Police said Ahrens edited his original comment, which was: "For who ever (sic) is reading this, I will be shooting up my high school in broward county Fl. Tomorrow afternoon at 12:00 when school starts. Round 2. J.P. Taravella HS! (I am legit, make my presence known)."

A California resident saw the comment on YouTube and alerted the Coral Springs Police Department, whose officers investigated and arrested Ahrens.

According to the arrest report, when police contacted Ahrens at his home, he claimed that he was only joking and would not carry out his threat.

Firearms belonging to Ahrens' father were found inside the home in secured locations, authorities said.

Police said Ahrens, whose YouTube username is "Sharp Shooter," was charged with making threats against a school, which is a second-degree felony.

Taravella is just over five miles away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed by a school shooter on Feb. 14.



