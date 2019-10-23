Trial begins for former school janitor accused of molesting several students

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Wednesday marked the first day in the trial of a former school janitor who is facing some very serious charges.

Robert Grant, 29, a former sports coach and custodian at Coral Springs Middle School, is accused of molesting several students there.

One of the victims, who is currently a junior in high school, was first to testify. He made some damning allegations while speaking about an incident in a parking lot.

"He reaches over with his two hands and reaches out my hands in the waistband, and he'll touch my testicles for a couple seconds," the victim stated.

Grant was initially arrested in October of 2017.

In another instance, school surveillance video showed Grant was on campus for several hours with the then-15-year-old victim who took the stand Wednesday. That teen told police Grant performed oral sex on him while they were stretching.

The victim is said to have frozen in fear.

During opening statements, the state argued that Grant abused his position of power and is responsible for these crimes.

"This was no accident," said state attorney Erika Hernandez. "This was not the first time Robert Grant was in that school with one boy."

But the defense claims the case is based solely on allegations and no evidence, while questioning the credibility of the victim.

"I think you're going to find that the victim in this case is a troubled young man," said defense attorney James Lewis. "That he had some issues, in terms of believe it or not, that Robert was spending too much time with other kids and that he wasn't maybe getting the attention that he thought he should have gotten from Robert."

The trial will resume Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

