Video appears to show officer kicking man in handcuffs in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A video appears to show a Coral Springs Police Department officer kicking a man in handcuffs twice and his colleague asking him to stop.

The video shows Gabriel Narcisse Beckford was sitting down on the curb when the officer appeared to kick him twice.

A witness, who recorded a video and did not want to be identified over fear of reprisal, said he saw the officer kick Beckford.

"I felt really horrible," he said about what he witnessed.

Beckford was arrested Tuesday on West Sample Road and was accused of petit theft. The department is investigating the officer's actions during Beckford's arrest and the four officers involved in the arrest were on administrative leave on Wednesday afternoon.

"I wasn't happy with what I saw. I immediately made contact with the State Attorney's Office," Chief Clyde Perry said about an hour after watching the video.

The department is hosting a community outreach event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, at Stefanos Kosher at 9321 W. Sample Road.

