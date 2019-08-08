Wallets, purses stolen during 13 distraction thefts in Coral Springs, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs police are investigating 13 distraction thefts in which wallets and purses were stolen at multiple retail locations throughout the city.

"They're using distraction to go ahead and obtain their wallets, purses -- anything they can," Officer Tyler Reik said.

Police said the incidents occurred on various days, but were mostly reported on Thursdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. and between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

"They're using the credit cards that were obtained at local establishments, racking up thousands of dollars," Reik said.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows a man stealing a woman's wallet from her purse that was left in a shopping cart while she was selecting fruit at a grocery store.

"As a reminder, do not leave purses, wallets or valuables in shopping carts," the Coral Springs Police Department posted on social media. "Be aware of your surroundings and always call (the) non-emergency number at 954-344-1800 if you see any suspicious activities."

Shoppers in Coral Springs told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that they weren't aware of the recent thefts and will now keep a better eye out.

"I always try to keep (my purse) as close to me as I can -- definitely not like that lady in the video where it's fully exposed," Joanna Savant said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Detective Elkin at 954-346-1281 or email the detective at Belkin@Coralsprings.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

